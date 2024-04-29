A Coast Guard crew member throws a heaving line from the front deck of the Cutter MUNRO as it moors in northern Singapore. The MUNRO deploys to the Indo-Pacific region to promote relationships with partner nations and supports lawful access to maritime commons—i.e., international or waters beyond the 12 nautical mile territorial limit. US Coast Guard Art Program 2024 Collection, Object Id # 202423, "Throwing a heaving line," Mark Oldland, mixed media, 14 x 11 inches
|Date Taken:
|04.29.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.29.2024 12:31
|Photo ID:
|8369358
|VIRIN:
|240429-G-VR869-1023
|Resolution:
|2242x3000
|Size:
|4.92 MB
|Location:
|SG
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
