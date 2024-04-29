Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    US Coast Guard Art Program 2024 Collection, Object Id # 202423, "Throwing a heaving line," Mark Oldland

    US Coast Guard Art Program 2024 Collection, Object Id # 202423, &quot;Throwing a heaving line,&quot; Mark Oldland

    SINGAPORE

    04.29.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    Coast Guard Art Program

    A Coast Guard crew member throws a heaving line from the front deck of the Cutter MUNRO as it moors in northern Singapore. The MUNRO deploys to the Indo-Pacific region to promote relationships with partner nations and supports lawful access to maritime commons—i.e., international or waters beyond the 12 nautical mile territorial limit. US Coast Guard Art Program 2024 Collection, Object Id # 202423, "Throwing a heaving line," Mark Oldland, mixed media, 14 x 11 inches

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.29.2024
    Date Posted: 04.29.2024 12:31
    Photo ID: 8369358
    VIRIN: 240429-G-VR869-1023
    Resolution: 2242x3000
    Size: 4.92 MB
    Location: SG
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Singapore
    heaving line
    Munro
    COGAP artwork

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT