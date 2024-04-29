April is Oral Cancer Awareness Month, serving as a reminder of the importance of early detection, education and support for patients with oral cancer. Dentists and patients should remain vigilant in screenings and education efforts concerning oral health and cancer.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.29.2024 Date Posted: 04.29.2024 12:32 Photo ID: 8369351 VIRIN: 240429-D-AB123-1000 Resolution: 1024x683 Size: 44.18 KB Location: US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Oral Cancer Awareness Month: Converging Past and Present: The Evolution of Oral, Head, and Neck Cancer Management, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.