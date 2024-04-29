IWTC San Diego Welcomes New Commander

Cmdr. Daniel Flemming (left) assumed command of Information Warfare Training Command (IWTC) San Diego from Cmdr. J. Greg Gabriel (right), who subsequently retired following 21 years of service. IWTC San Diego, as part of the Center for Information Warfare Training (CIWT), provides a continuum of training to Navy and joint service personnel at sites across the Pacific that prepares them to conduct information warfare across the full spectrum of military operations.

