    IWTC San Diego Welcomes New Commander

    SAN DIEGO, FL, UNITED STATES

    04.26.2024

    Photo by Kurt Van Slooten 

    Center for Information Warfare Training

    Cmdr. Daniel Flemming (left) assumed command of Information Warfare Training Command (IWTC) San Diego from Cmdr. J. Greg Gabriel (right), who subsequently retired following 21 years of service. IWTC San Diego, as part of the Center for Information Warfare Training (CIWT), provides a continuum of training to Navy and joint service personnel at sites across the Pacific that prepares them to conduct information warfare across the full spectrum of military operations.

    Date Taken: 04.26.2024
    Date Posted: 04.29.2024 12:15
    Photo ID: 8369318
    VIRIN: 240426-N-N0484-1023
    Resolution: 1500x2252
    Size: 1.08 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, FL, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    NETC
    CIWT
    IWTC San Diego

