    US Coast Guard Art Program 2024 Collection, Object Id # 202420, "Rescuers on the Rio Grande," Karen Loew

    UNITED STATES

    04.29.2024

    Coast Guard Art Program

    Members from the Coast Guard’s Maritime Safety and Security Team Houston lift a child from the reeds on the U.S. bank of the Rio Grande River. The boy and his mother, two non-citizens who crossed the river from Mexico, were stranded and signaled for the Coast Guard crew’s help. US Coast Guard Art Program 2024 Collection, Object Id # 202420, "Rescuers on the Rio Grande," Karen Loew, oil, 24 x 18 inches

    Date Taken: 04.29.2024
    Date Posted: 04.29.2024 12:13
    Location: US
    search and rescue
    migrants
    Rio Grande
    COGAP artwork
    maritime safety and securitty

