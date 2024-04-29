Members from the Coast Guard’s Maritime Safety and Security Team Houston lift a child from the reeds on the U.S. bank of the Rio Grande River. The boy and his mother, two non-citizens who crossed the river from Mexico, were stranded and signaled for the Coast Guard crew’s help. US Coast Guard Art Program 2024 Collection, Object Id # 202420, "Rescuers on the Rio Grande," Karen Loew, oil, 24 x 18 inches
