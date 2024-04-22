A Coast Guard service member along with experts from several agencies, gets underway for advanced drone training on the Cutter BLACKFIN off the Santa Barbara coast. The week-long training using Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS) or drones and helped prepare several Coast Guard land-based UAS pilots to develop skills and collect test images of oil spills. Such tests aim to increase effectiveness and enhance equipment used to respond to actual oil spill incidents. US Coast Guard Art Program 2024 Collection, Object ID # 202404, "Drone launch," Susanne Corbelletta, oil, 22 x 28

