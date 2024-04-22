NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (April 26, 2024) Master-at-Arms 3rd Class Travis Etheridge, assigned to Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay, is reenlisted by Lt. Berenice Mack, security officer, NSA Souda Bay, on April 26, 2024. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation that enables and supports U.S., Allied, Coalition, and partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Delaney S. Jensen)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.26.2024 Date Posted: 04.29.2024 03:03 Photo ID: 8368368 VIRIN: 240426-N-EM691-1017 Resolution: 5721x3814 Size: 1.65 MB Location: GR Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, MA3 Etheridge reenlists at NSA Souda Bay, by PO1 Delaney Jensen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.