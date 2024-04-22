Key Bridge Response Photo

An aerial image of the Unified Command response operations in Baltimore, Maryland on April 22, 2024. The Key Bridge Response Unified Command priorities are ensuring the safety of the public and first responders, accountability of missing persons, safely restoring transportation infrastructure and commerce, protecting the environment, and supporting the investigation. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Alejandro Rivera)
