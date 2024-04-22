Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The SPP Celebration Continues!

    The SPP Celebration Continues!

    NC, UNITED STATES

    04.28.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    North Carolina National Guard

    Norman Chipakupaku, Permanent Secretary, Zambia Minicter of Defence (middle), Maj. Gen. Darrin Slaten, Vice Director of Strategy, Plans, and International Affairs, NGB J5 (left), and Maj. Gen. Todd Hunt, Adjutant General North Carolina, poses for one final photo at the Kenneth Kaunda International Airport, Lusaka, Zambia, on April 28th, 2024.

    Zambia
    NCNG
    SPP
    NorthCarolina

