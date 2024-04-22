The SPP Celebration Continues!

Norman Chipakupaku, Permanent Secretary, Zambia Minicter of Defence (middle), Maj. Gen. Darrin Slaten, Vice Director of Strategy, Plans, and International Affairs, NGB J5 (left), and Maj. Gen. Todd Hunt, Adjutant General North Carolina, poses for one final photo at the Kenneth Kaunda International Airport, Lusaka, Zambia, on April 28th, 2024.

Date Taken: 04.28.2024