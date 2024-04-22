Army ROTC Cadet Ariana Sanchez was recently selected to participate in the Green to Gold Program Active Duty Option, and is currently enrolled at Columbia College. Cadet Sanchez is a graduate of the Sapper Leader Course, Airborne, Jumpmaster, Air Assault and Pathfinder, and she was the first female instructor at the Sapper Leader Course. (U.S. Army photo by Lekendrick Stallworth)
|Date Taken:
|04.01.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.26.2024 20:47
