Army ROTC Cadet Ariana Sanchez was recently selected to participate in the Green to Gold Program Active Duty Option, and is currently enrolled at Columbia College. Cadet Sanchez is a graduate of the Sapper Leader Course, Airborne, Jumpmaster, Air Assault and Pathfinder, and she was the first female instructor at the Sapper Leader Course. (U.S. Army photo by Lekendrick Stallworth)

