    Sapper Leader Course

    UNITED STATES

    04.01.2024

    Photo by Lekendrick Stallworth 

    U.S. Army Denver Recruiting Battalion

    Army ROTC Cadet Ariana Sanchez was recently selected to participate in the Green to Gold Program Active Duty Option, and is currently enrolled at Columbia College. Cadet Sanchez is a graduate of the Sapper Leader Course, Airborne, Jumpmaster, Air Assault and Pathfinder, and she was the first female instructor at the Sapper Leader Course. (U.S. Army photo by Lekendrick Stallworth)

