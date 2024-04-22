2024 Cyber Expo Brings Cyber-Resilient Capabilities to SSC

Government and industry partners gathered for Space Systems Command’s 2024 Cyber Expo to discuss how the advancements and opportunities technology can be leveraged to support the protection of the Nation’s cyber and space domains from April 23-24, 2024, at SSC’s headquarters on Los Angeles Air Force Base in El Segundo, Calif. The two-day event connected attendees to experts from SSC, government, industry, and academia through discussions on the importance of cyber resilience. (U.S. Space Force photo by Van Ha)

