    2024 Cyber Expo Brings Cyber-Resilient Capabilities to SSC

    EL SEGUNDO, CA, UNITED STATES

    04.23.2024

    Photo by Van Ha 

    Space Systems Command

    Government and industry partners gathered for Space Systems Command’s 2024 Cyber Expo to discuss how the advancements and opportunities technology can be leveraged to support the protection of the Nation’s cyber and space domains from April 23-24, 2024, at SSC’s headquarters on Los Angeles Air Force Base in El Segundo, Calif. The two-day event connected attendees to experts from SSC, government, industry, and academia through discussions on the importance of cyber resilience. (U.S. Space Force photo by Van Ha)

    This work, 2024 Cyber Expo Brings Cyber-Resilient Capabilities to SSC, by Van Ha, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

