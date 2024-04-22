Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AMCOM intelligence branch honored at White House, receives presidential award

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    04.16.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Aviation and Missile Command

    Members of the Aviation and Missile Command Threat Support Branch received a presidential award during a ceremony held at the White House in Washington, D.C., April 16. The Killian Award recognizes excellence in the intelligence community. The team received the award in the category of mission support for their significant contributions in support of the Program Executive Office — Missiles and Space. Pictured left to right: Diane Randon, principal deputy chief of staff for intelligence – Army, James A Winnefeld, President’s Intelligence Advisory Board chairman, Frank Vegerita, AMCOM Intelligence Division threat branch chief, Michael Fields, AMCOM Intelligence Division, Joshua May, AMCOM Intelligence Division, Stacey Dixon, principal deputy director of national intelligence.

    Date Taken: 04.16.2024
    Date Posted: 04.26.2024 14:28
    VIRIN: 240416-D-YY999-1001
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AMCOM intelligence branch honored at White House, receives presidential award, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    AMCOM
    U.S. Army Aviation and Missile Command
    President’s Intelligence Advisory Board
    Killian Award
    AMCOM intelligence and security division
    AMCOM G2

