AMCOM intelligence branch honored at White House, receives presidential award

Members of the Aviation and Missile Command Threat Support Branch received a presidential award during a ceremony held at the White House in Washington, D.C., April 16. The Killian Award recognizes excellence in the intelligence community. The team received the award in the category of mission support for their significant contributions in support of the Program Executive Office — Missiles and Space. Pictured left to right: Diane Randon, principal deputy chief of staff for intelligence – Army, James A Winnefeld, President’s Intelligence Advisory Board chairman, Frank Vegerita, AMCOM Intelligence Division threat branch chief, Michael Fields, AMCOM Intelligence Division, Joshua May, AMCOM Intelligence Division, Stacey Dixon, principal deputy director of national intelligence.
|04.16.2024
|04.26.2024 14:28
|8366015
|240416-D-YY999-1001
|7233x4824
|15.46 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|1
|0
