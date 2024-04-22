Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MWC welcomes German Air Force General, enhances U.S.-German missile defense cooperation

    04.23.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Luke Kitterman 

    Space Forces Space

    U.S. Navy Capt. Gervy Alota, Missile Warning Center commander, and German Air Force Brig. Gen. Volker Samanns, Ground Based Forces commander, stand with members from MWC, Headquarters U.S. Space Forces – Space and Joint Functional Component Command for Integrated Missile Defense, in front of the Cheyenne Mountain Complex, Colo., Apr. 23, 2024. Samanns visited the MWC to learn about the center’s mission. This visit enhances US-German missile defense cooperation through knowledge exchange on early warning and new technologies. S4S is responsible for planning and carrying out military space operations around the world. A critical operations center of S4S is the MWC, which works 24/7 to detect missile launches and nuclear detonations. (Courtesy Photo by the Missile Warning Center)

    TAGS

    Germany
    Missile Defense
    MWC
    S4S

