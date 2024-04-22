Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    UH-60 Black Hawk in Guyana during TRADEWINDS 23

    CAMP STEPHENSON, GUYANA

    07.21.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    New York National Guard

    A UH-60 Black Hawk flown by members of the Army's, 1st Battalion, 228th Aviation Regiment, on the ground at Camp Stephenson, Guyana during Tradewinds 23, on July 21, 2023. TThe New York Army National Guard's 3rd Battalion, 142nd AViation will be deploying 45 Soldiers and four UH-60M Black Hawks to Barbardo's for this year's Southern Command Tradewinds exercise.(U.S. Army photo by Spc. Joshua Taeckens)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.21.2023
    Date Posted: 04.26.2024 09:09
    Photo ID: 8365058
    VIRIN: 230721-A-JF826-1147
    Resolution: 8192x4760
    Size: 4.23 MB
    Location: CAMP STEPHENSON, GY
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    NY Army National Guard aviation Soldiers heading to Caribbean for military exercise

    TAGS

    UH-60 Black Hawk
    U.S. Southern Command
    Helicopter
    NYNG
    Tradewinds 2023

