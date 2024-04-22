UH-60 Black Hawk in Guyana during TRADEWINDS 23

A UH-60 Black Hawk flown by members of the Army's, 1st Battalion, 228th Aviation Regiment, on the ground at Camp Stephenson, Guyana during Tradewinds 23, on July 21, 2023. TThe New York Army National Guard's 3rd Battalion, 142nd AViation will be deploying 45 Soldiers and four UH-60M Black Hawks to Barbardo's for this year's Southern Command Tradewinds exercise.(U.S. Army photo by Spc. Joshua Taeckens)

