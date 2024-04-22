Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Army CID Special Agents meet with Officials from Fountain-Fort Carson School District

    Army CID Special Agents meet with Officials from Fountain-Fort Carson School District

    FOUNTAIN, CO, UNITED STATES

    04.03.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    Department of the Army Criminal Investigation Division

    Army Criminal Investigation Division (CID) special agents meet with officials from Colorado’s Fountain-Fort Carson School District 8 on April 17, 2024.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.03.2024
    Date Posted: 04.26.2024 09:05
    Photo ID: 8365052
    VIRIN: 240403-A-UM169-1001
    Resolution: 2061x1604
    Size: 1.06 MB
    Location: FOUNTAIN, CO, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army CID Special Agents meet with Officials from Fountain-Fort Carson School District, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Army CID Special Agents Partner with School District Officials near Fort Carson, Colorado

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    CID Special Agent

    TAGS

    ArmyCID

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT