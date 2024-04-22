Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Key Bridge Response panorama

    Key Bridge Response panorama

    BALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES

    04.24.2024

    Photo by Charles Delano 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Baltimore District

    A panoramic image of the Unified Command response operations in Baltimore, Maryland on April 25, 2024. The Key Bridge Response Unified Command priorities are ensuring the safety of the public and first responders, accountability of missing persons, safely restoring transportation infrastructure and commerce, protecting the environment and supporting the investigation.

    (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers panoramic image by Charles Delano)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.24.2024
    Date Posted: 04.26.2024 08:56
    Photo ID: 8365036
    VIRIN: 240425-A-PA223-2281
    Resolution: 39588x4315
    Size: 110.13 MB
    Location: BALTIMORE, MD, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Key Bridge Response panorama, by Charles Delano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Key Bridge Response 2024

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT