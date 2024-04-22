A panoramic image of the Unified Command response operations in Baltimore, Maryland on April 25, 2024. The Key Bridge Response Unified Command priorities are ensuring the safety of the public and first responders, accountability of missing persons, safely restoring transportation infrastructure and commerce, protecting the environment and supporting the investigation.
(U.S. Army Corps of Engineers panoramic image by Charles Delano)
|Date Taken:
|04.24.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.26.2024 08:56
|Photo ID:
|8365036
|VIRIN:
|240425-A-PA223-2281
|Resolution:
|39588x4315
|Size:
|110.13 MB
|Location:
|BALTIMORE, MD, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|2
This work, Key Bridge Response panorama, by Charles Delano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
