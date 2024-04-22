The container/feeder barge Columbia Freedom transits through the Limited Access Channel in Baltimore, Maryland, April 25, 2024. The LAC, which has a controlling depth of at least 35 feet, a horizontal clearance of 300 feet and a vertical clearance of 214 feet is expected to provide passage for a limited number of commercial vessels into the Port of Baltimore and a departure opportunity for some deep draft vessels currently unable to leave the harbor since the bridge collapse.
Debris and wreckage removal is on-going in support of a top priority to safely and efficiently open the Fort McHenry Channel.
(U.S. Army Corps of Engineers photo by Christopher Rosario)
|Date Taken:
|04.24.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.25.2024 20:58
|Photo ID:
|8364109
|VIRIN:
|240425-A-ZT698-9050
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|16.47 MB
|Location:
|U.S. ARMY CORPS OF ENGINEERS BALTIMORE DISTRICT, MD, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 240425-A-ZT698-3 [Image 10 of 10], by Christopher Rosario, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
