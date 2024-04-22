Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    240425-A-ZT698-3 [Image 9 of 10]

    240425-A-ZT698-3

    U.S. ARMY CORPS OF ENGINEERS BALTIMORE DISTRICT, MD, UNITED STATES

    04.24.2024

    Photo by Christopher Rosario 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Baltimore District

    The container/feeder barge Columbia Freedom transits through the Limited Access Channel in Baltimore, Maryland, April 25, 2024. The LAC, which has a controlling depth of at least 35 feet, a horizontal clearance of 300 feet and a vertical clearance of 214 feet is expected to provide passage for a limited number of commercial vessels into the Port of Baltimore and a departure opportunity for some deep draft vessels currently unable to leave the harbor since the bridge collapse.

    Debris and wreckage removal is on-going in support of a top priority to safely and efficiently open the Fort McHenry Channel.

    (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers photo by Christopher Rosario)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.24.2024
    Date Posted: 04.25.2024 20:58
    Photo ID: 8364109
    VIRIN: 240425-A-ZT698-9050
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 16.47 MB
    Location: U.S. ARMY CORPS OF ENGINEERS BALTIMORE DISTRICT, MD, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 240425-A-ZT698-3 [Image 10 of 10], by Christopher Rosario, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    240425-A-ZT698-3
    240425-A-ZT698-3
    240425-A-ZT698-3
    240425-A-ZT698-3
    240425-A-ZT698-3
    240425-A-ZT698-3
    240425-A-ZT698-3
    240425-A-ZT698-3
    240425-A-ZT698-3
    240425-A-ZT698-3

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Key Bridge Response 2024
    Key Bridge Response
    Key Br

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT