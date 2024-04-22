WAIMĀNALO BEACH, Hawaii (Jan. 12, 2024) Sailors from Information Warfare Training Site (IWTS) Hawaii collected trash during an Adopt-a-Highway cleanup event supporting their local community. IWTS Hawaii, as part of Information Warfare Training Command San Diego, provides a continuum of training to Navy and joint service personnel at sites across the Pacific that prepares them to conduct information warfare across the full spectrum of military operations.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.12.2024 Date Posted: 04.25.2024 12:13 Photo ID: 8362830 VIRIN: 240112-N-N0484-1001 Resolution: 1800x1978 Size: 1.5 MB Location: WAIMĀNALO BEACH, HI, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, IWTS Hawaii Sailors Volunteer for Local Community Beautification, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.