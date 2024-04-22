WAIMĀNALO BEACH, Hawaii (Jan. 12, 2024) Sailors from Information Warfare Training Site (IWTS) Hawaii collected trash during an Adopt-a-Highway cleanup event supporting their local community. IWTS Hawaii, as part of Information Warfare Training Command San Diego, provides a continuum of training to Navy and joint service personnel at sites across the Pacific that prepares them to conduct information warfare across the full spectrum of military operations.
IWTS Hawaii Sailors Volunteer for Local Community Beautification
