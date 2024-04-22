Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    IWTS Hawaii Sailors Volunteer for Local Community Beautification

    IWTS Hawaii Sailors Volunteer for Local Community Beautification

    WAIMĀNALO BEACH, HI, UNITED STATES

    01.12.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    Center for Information Warfare Training

    WAIMĀNALO BEACH, Hawaii (Jan. 12, 2024) Sailors from Information Warfare Training Site (IWTS) Hawaii collected trash during an Adopt-a-Highway cleanup event supporting their local community. IWTS Hawaii, as part of Information Warfare Training Command San Diego, provides a continuum of training to Navy and joint service personnel at sites across the Pacific that prepares them to conduct information warfare across the full spectrum of military operations.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.12.2024
    Date Posted: 04.25.2024 12:13
    Photo ID: 8362830
    VIRIN: 240112-N-N0484-1001
    Resolution: 1800x1978
    Size: 1.5 MB
    Location: WAIMĀNALO BEACH, HI, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, IWTS Hawaii Sailors Volunteer for Local Community Beautification, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    IWTS Hawaii Sailors Volunteer for Local Community Beautification

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NETC
    CIWT
    IWTC San Diego
    IWTS Hawaii

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT