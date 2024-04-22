240425-A-PA223-1020

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES

    04.24.2024

    Photo by Charles Delano 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Baltimore District

    The first commercial vessel transits through the Limited Access Channel in Baltimore, Maryland, April 25, 2024. The LAC, which has a controlling depth of at least 35 feet, a horizontal clearance of 300 feet and a vertical clearance of 214 feet is expected to provide passage for a limited number of commercial vessels into the Port of Baltimore and a departure opportunity for some deep draft vessels currently unable to leave the harbor since the bridge collapse.

    Debris and wreckage removal is on-going in support of a top priority to safely and efficiently open the Fort McHenry Channel.

    (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers photo by Charles Delano)

    Date Taken: 04.24.2024
    Date Posted: 04.25.2024 11:58
    Key Bridge Response 2024

