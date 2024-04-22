240425-A-PA223-1020

The first commercial vessel transits through the Limited Access Channel in Baltimore, Maryland, April 25, 2024. The LAC, which has a controlling depth of at least 35 feet, a horizontal clearance of 300 feet and a vertical clearance of 214 feet is expected to provide passage for a limited number of commercial vessels into the Port of Baltimore and a departure opportunity for some deep draft vessels currently unable to leave the harbor since the bridge collapse.



Debris and wreckage removal is on-going in support of a top priority to safely and efficiently open the Fort McHenry Channel.



(U.S. Army Corps of Engineers photo by Charles Delano)

