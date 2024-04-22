Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Volunteer Appreciation Ceremony

    BARSTOW, CA, UNITED STATES

    04.24.2024

    Photo by Kristyn Galvan 

    Marine Corps Logistics Base Barstow

    Lt. Col. Aurturo Manzanedo, base executive officer, Beth Simpson, MFP trainer, and Albert "AJ" Jacobs, SMP Coordinator, recognize volunteers during an appreciation ceremony at Maj. James L. Day Conference Center aboard Marine Corps Logistics Base (MCLB) - Barstow on April 24, 2024. Our volunteers graciously and generously dedicate their time to ensuring support for programs, events, and so much more. Thank you volunteers for all you do!

    #usmc #mclbbarstow #volunteers

