Volunteer Appreciation Ceremony

Lt. Col. Aurturo Manzanedo, base executive officer, Beth Simpson, MFP trainer, and Albert "AJ" Jacobs, SMP Coordinator, recognize volunteers during an appreciation ceremony at Maj. James L. Day Conference Center aboard Marine Corps Logistics Base (MCLB) - Barstow on April 24, 2024. Our volunteers graciously and generously dedicate their time to ensuring support for programs, events, and so much more. Thank you volunteers for all you do!

Date Taken: 04.24.2024 Location: BARSTOW, CA, US