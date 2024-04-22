Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DCMA launches Radars and Sensors as newest systems command

    FORT GREGG-ADAMS, VA, UNITED STATES

    04.17.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    Defense Contract Management Agency

    Army Col. Jonathan Patrick, DCMA Radars and Sensors commander, speaks during the establishment ceremony of the new agency contract management office April 17.

    Date Taken: 04.17.2024
    Date Posted: 04.25.2024 09:18
    Photo ID: 8362230
    VIRIN: 240417-D-D0449-1007
    Resolution: 2254x1500
    Size: 435.4 KB
    Location: FORT GREGG-ADAMS, VA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DCMA launches Radars and Sensors as newest systems command, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Radars and Sensors

