    Romanian native joins U.S. Army - achieves career goals

    GERMANY

    04.25.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    Medical Readiness Command, Europe

    Staff Sgt. Luiza Pozniak, a native of Romania, conducts her first reenlistment in the U.S. Army while stationed in Kuwait. Pozniak is a dental laboratory technician currently assigned to Dental Health Command Europe at Sembach, Germany. She joined the U.S. Army in 2016 while living and working in Tucson, Arizona. (Courtesy Photo)

    Date Taken: 04.25.2024
    Date Posted: 04.25.2024 05:38
    Location: DE
    Army Recruiting
    Army Medicine
    StrongerTogether

