Staff Sgt. Luiza Pozniak, a native of Romania, conducts her first reenlistment in the U.S. Army while stationed in Kuwait. Pozniak is a dental laboratory technician currently assigned to Dental Health Command Europe at Sembach, Germany. She joined the U.S. Army in 2016 while living and working in Tucson, Arizona. (Courtesy Photo)
|Date Taken:
|04.25.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.25.2024 05:38
|Photo ID:
|8361986
|VIRIN:
|240425-A-YV790-3757
|Resolution:
|658x908
|Size:
|158.11 KB
|Location:
|DE
|Web Views:
|12
|Downloads:
|0
Romanian native joins U.S. Army - achieves career goals
