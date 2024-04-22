Romanian native joins U.S. Army - achieves career goals

Growing up in a small rural town in southern Romania near the Carpathian Mountains, U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Luiza Pozniak had always dreamed of living and working in the United States. After immigrating to the United States, she joined the Army in 2016 to become a dental laboratory technician, a job she is extremely passionate about. (U.S. Army Photo)
