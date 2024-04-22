Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Romanian native joins U.S. Army - achieves career goals

    GERMANY

    04.25.2024

    Medical Readiness Command, Europe

    Growing up in a small rural town in southern Romania near the Carpathian Mountains, U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Luiza Pozniak had always dreamed of living and working in the United States. After immigrating to the United States, she joined the Army in 2016 to become a dental laboratory technician, a job she is extremely passionate about. (U.S. Army Photo)

