    Army Engineer Corps welcomes new colonel

    BRUNSSUM, NETHERLANDS

    01.16.2024

    U.S. Army NATO

    Maj. Gen. Kimberly M. Colloton promotes Scotty Autin to the rank of colonel with the assistance of Autin’s father, wife and three children. Colloton is the Army Corps of Engineers deputy commanding general for military and international operations. Autin is the J3 Force Protection branch chief at Allied Joint Force Command Brunssum in the Netherlands. (Courtesy photo)

