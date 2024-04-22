Army Engineer Corps welcomes new colonel

Maj. Gen. Kimberly M. Colloton promotes Scotty Autin to the rank of colonel with the assistance of Autin’s father, wife and three children. Colloton is the Army Corps of Engineers deputy commanding general for military and international operations. Autin is the J3 Force Protection branch chief at Allied Joint Force Command Brunssum in the Netherlands. (Courtesy photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.16.2024 Date Posted: 04.25.2024 03:53 Photo ID: 8361894 VIRIN: 240116-A-A5025-1000 Resolution: 1024x768 Size: 157.17 KB Location: BRUNSSUM, NL Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN