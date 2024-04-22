U.S. Marines and Sailors with Combat Logistics Battalion 5 (Reinforced), Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 24.3, march in an Anzac Day parade in Palmerston, NT, Australia, April 25, 2024. Anzac Day marks the landing in Gallipoli of Australian and New Zealand Army Corps soldiers in 1915, and commemorates all Australian personnel who served and died in wars, conflicts and peacekeeping operations. MRF-D 24.3 Marines and Sailors showed their support to the Australian Defence Force Personnel commemorating Anzac Day through dawn services and other commemorative services. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Earik Barton)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.25.2024 Date Posted: 04.25.2024 02:48 Photo ID: 8361854 VIRIN: 240425-M-HW569-1356 Resolution: 7487x4994 Size: 13.61 MB Location: PALMERSTON, NT, AU Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, MRF-D 24.3: Marines and Sailors honor Anzac Day in Palmerston [Image 3 of 3], by Cpl Earik Barton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.