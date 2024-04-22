Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MRF-D 24.3: Marines and Sailors honor Anzac Day in Palmerston

    MRF-D 24.3: Marines and Sailors honor Anzac Day in Palmerston

    PALMERSTON, NT, AUSTRALIA

    04.25.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Earik Barton 

    Marine Rotational Force - Darwin

    U.S. Marines and Sailors with Combat Logistics Battalion 5 (Reinforced), Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 24.3, march in an Anzac Day parade in Palmerston, NT, Australia, April 25, 2024. Anzac Day marks the landing in Gallipoli of Australian and New Zealand Army Corps soldiers in 1915, and commemorates all Australian personnel who served and died in wars, conflicts and peacekeeping operations. MRF-D 24.3 Marines and Sailors showed their support to the Australian Defence Force Personnel commemorating Anzac Day through dawn services and other commemorative services. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Earik Barton)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MRF-D 24.3: Marines and Sailors honor Anzac Day in Palmerston [Image 3 of 3], by Cpl Earik Barton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USMC
    Marines
    Anzac Day
    ADF
    Australian and New Zealand Army Corps
    MRF-D

