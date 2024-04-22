MRF-D 24.3: Marines and Sailors honor Anzac Day in Palmerston

Australian Army Gunner Alex Jackson, an artillery observer with 8th/12th Regiment, Royal Australian Artillery, participates in an Anzac Day dawn ceremony of commemoration as part of the color guard at Palmerston War Memorial Park, NT, Australia, April 25, 2024. Anzac Day marks the landing in Gallipoli of Australian and New Zealand Army Corps soldiers in 1915, and commemorates all Australian personnel who served and died in wars, conflicts and peacekeeping operations. MRF-D 24 Marines and Sailors showed their support to the Australian Defence Force Personnel commemorating Anzac Day through dawn services and other commemorative services. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Earik Barton)

