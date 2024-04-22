Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Vice Admiral Brendan McLane Visits USS America (LHA 6)

    SASEBO, JAPAN

    04.24.2024

    Photo by Seaman Kenneth Melseth 

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    SASEBO, Japan (Apr. 24, 2024) Captain Patrick German, Commodore of Amphibious Squadron 11, right, greets Vice Admiral Brendan McLane, Commander, Naval Surface Forces and Commander, Naval Surface Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet aboard the forward-deployed amphibious assault carrier USS America (LHA 6) in Sasebo, Japan, Apr. 24. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Kenneth Melseth)

    This work, Vice Admiral Brendan McLane Visits USS America (LHA 6), by SN Kenneth Melseth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Vice Admiral
    PHIBRON 11
    USS America (LHA 6)

