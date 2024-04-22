SASEBO, Japan (Apr. 24, 2024) Captain Patrick German, Commodore of Amphibious Squadron 11, right, greets Vice Admiral Brendan McLane, Commander, Naval Surface Forces and Commander, Naval Surface Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet aboard the forward-deployed amphibious assault carrier USS America (LHA 6) in Sasebo, Japan, Apr. 24. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Kenneth Melseth)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.24.2024 Date Posted: 04.25.2024 00:59 Photo ID: 8361702 VIRIN: 240424-N-TW227-1047 Resolution: 4901x2795 Size: 2.05 MB Location: SASEBO, JP Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Vice Admiral Brendan McLane Visits USS America (LHA 6), by SN Kenneth Melseth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.