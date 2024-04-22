SASEBO, Japan (Apr. 24, 2024) Captain Patrick German, Commodore of Amphibious Squadron 11, right, greets Vice Admiral Brendan McLane, Commander, Naval Surface Forces and Commander, Naval Surface Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet aboard the forward-deployed amphibious assault carrier USS America (LHA 6) in Sasebo, Japan, Apr. 24. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Kenneth Melseth)
|Date Taken:
|04.24.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.25.2024 00:59
|Photo ID:
|8361702
|VIRIN:
|240424-N-TW227-1047
|Resolution:
|4901x2795
|Size:
|2.05 MB
|Location:
|SASEBO, JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Vice Admiral Brendan McLane Visits USS America (LHA 6), by SN Kenneth Melseth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT