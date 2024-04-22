Maj. Gen. Michael C. McCurry, U.S. Army Aviation Center of Excellence and Fort Novosel commander, addresses attendees of the Army Aviation Association of American's Mission Solution Summit in Denver, Colo., April 24, 2024. (U.S. Army photo by Lt. Col. Andy Thaggard)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.24.2024 Date Posted: 04.24.2024 20:34 Photo ID: 8361355 VIRIN: 240424-A-MD562-4559 Resolution: 2250x1500 Size: 1.53 MB Location: US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, AAAA 2024, by LTC Andy Thaggard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.