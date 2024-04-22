Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AAAA 2024

    AAAA 2024

    UNITED STATES

    04.24.2024

    Photo by Lt. Col. Andy Thaggard 

    U.S. Army Aviation Center of Excellence

    Maj. Gen. Michael C. McCurry, U.S. Army Aviation Center of Excellence and Fort Novosel commander, addresses attendees of the Army Aviation Association of American's Mission Solution Summit in Denver, Colo., April 24, 2024. (U.S. Army photo by Lt. Col. Andy Thaggard)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.24.2024
    Date Posted: 04.24.2024 20:34
    Photo ID: 8361355
    VIRIN: 240424-A-MD562-4559
    Resolution: 2250x1500
    Size: 1.53 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AAAA 2024, by LTC Andy Thaggard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USAACE

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT