Maj. Gen. Michael C. McCurry, U.S. Army Aviation Center of Excellence and Fort Novosel commander, addresses attendees of the Army Aviation Association of American's Mission Solution Summit in Denver, Colo., April 24, 2024. (U.S. Army photo by Lt. Col. Andy Thaggard)
