'Administrative Professionals Day at NHB/NMRTC Bremerton

They are the unsung heroes, the command backbone and the collective energy, effort and excellence which holds Navy Medicine Readiness Training Command Bremerton together. Administrative Professional Day, April 24, 2024 had little fanfare, but provided an opportunity to acknowledge, recognize, and celebrate the values and importance of the job that all of administrative professionals and front desk staff do on a daily basis.



“They really are the backbone of our daily operations at the core hospital and our branch health clinics. Thank you for everything you do,” said Capt. Patrick Fitzpatrick, Naval Hospital Bremerton director and NMRTC Bremerton commanding officer.



The history of the day dates back to 1952, as National Professional Secretaries Week and National Secretary's Day were created to recognize the importance and value of the secretarial position to a company or business or military organization like NMRTC Bremerton. The name of this special day has appropriately changed and evolved over the years to refer to as 'Administrative Professionals Day,' which helps to broaden the scope and skill set of all administrative support staff across all disciplines (official graphic/photos by Mass Communication 2nd Class Jennifer Benedict, NHB/NMRTC Bremerton public affairs officer).

