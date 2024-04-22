Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Run Against Violence 5K Color Run

    MO, UNITED STATES

    04.20.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Hetlage 

    509th Bomb Wing

    A member of Team Whiteman throws pigmented powder at runners during the Run Against Violence 5K Color Run at Whiteman Air Force Base, Mo., April 20, 2024. April is SAAPM and this year’s them is “Step Forward. Prevent. Report. Advocate.” The Step Forward campaign is a call to action for all individuals to use their personal and collective strength to advance meaningful change in preventing and responding to sexual violence. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Hetlage)

    Anthony Hetlage
    Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month
    SAAPM
    Run Against Violence

