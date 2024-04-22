A member of Team Whiteman throws pigmented powder at runners during the Run Against Violence 5K Color Run at Whiteman Air Force Base, Mo., April 20, 2024. April is SAAPM and this year’s them is “Step Forward. Prevent. Report. Advocate.” The Step Forward campaign is a call to action for all individuals to use their personal and collective strength to advance meaningful change in preventing and responding to sexual violence. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Hetlage)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.20.2024 Date Posted: 04.24.2024 11:46 Photo ID: 8360148 VIRIN: 240420-F-SZ986-1156 Resolution: 2812x1875 Size: 1.98 MB Location: MO, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Run Against Violence 5K Color Run, by TSgt Anthony Hetlage, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.