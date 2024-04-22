Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Allies & Partners

    Allies &amp; Partners

    CO, UNITED STATES

    04.23.2024

    Photo by Lt. Col. Andy Thaggard 

    U.S. Army Aviation Center of Excellence

    Brigadier Nicholas English, 1st Aviation Brigade Combat Team, British Army, stands with Maj. Gen. Michael C. McCurry, U.S. Army Aviation Center of Excellence and Fort Novosel commander, during the Army Aviation Association of America's Mission Solutions Summit in Denver, Colo, April 23, 2024. (U.S. Army photo by Lt. Col. Andy Thaggard)

