Camp Pendleton MCCS, Environmental Security, and Recycling Center host Earth Day event

U.S. Marine Corps Pfc. Syeare PerrinAshe, a network administrator with 1st Maintenance Battalion, 1st Marine Logistics Group, shovels dirt for a plant during an Earth Day event at San Onofre Beach at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, April 23, 2024. Camp Pendleton’s Marine Corps Community Services, Environmental Security Department and the base Recycling Center hosted the event to display the Marine Corps’ commitment to environmental stewardship and sustaining adequate training facilities, workstations and living quarters. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Mhecaela J. Watts)

