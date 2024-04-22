Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Camp Pendleton MCCS, Environmental Security, and Recycling Center host Earth Day event [Image 1 of 4]

    Camp Pendleton MCCS, Environmental Security, and Recycling Center host Earth Day event

    CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    04.23.2024

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Mhecaela Watts 

    Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton

    New plants are embedded during an Earth Day event at San Onofre Beach at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, April 23, 2024. Camp Pendleton’s Marine Corps Community Services, Environmental Security Department and the base Recycling Center hosted the event to display the Marine Corps’ commitment to environmental stewardship and sustaining adequate training facilities, workstations and living quarters. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Mhecaela J. Watts)

    Date Taken: 04.23.2024
    Date Posted: 04.23.2024 18:47
    VIRIN: 240423-M-FS018-1007
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US
    This work, Camp Pendleton MCCS, Environmental Security, and Recycling Center host Earth Day event [Image 4 of 4], by LCpl Mhecaela Watts, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Camp Pendleton
    MCCS
    clean up
    Marines
    Earth Day
    MCI-West

