Army, Air Force EOD techs train on F-16 multirole fighter on Buckley Space Force Base

PETERSON SPACE FORCE BASE, CO, UNITED STATES 04.22.2024 Courtesy Photo 20th CBRNE Command

U.S. Army Capt. Cameron P. Clark (left), the commander of the 764th Ordnance Company (Explosive Ordnance Disposal), presents the Army Achievement Medal to U.S. Air Force Senior Airmen Steven T. Nguyen (right) from the Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado-based 21st Civil Engineer Squadron for coordinating the joint F-16 EOD training. Army EOD techs from the 764th EOD Company honed their skills together on the high-performance aircraft with Air Force EOD techs from the 140th EOD Flight unit. U.S. Army photo by 1st Sgt. Josue Sandoval.