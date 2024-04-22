Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army, Air Force EOD techs train on F-16 multirole fighter on Buckley Space Force Base

    PETERSON SPACE FORCE BASE, CO, UNITED STATES

    04.22.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    20th CBRNE Command

    U.S. Army Capt. Cameron P. Clark (left), the commander of the 764th Ordnance Company (Explosive Ordnance Disposal), presents the Army Achievement Medal to U.S. Air Force Senior Airmen Steven T. Nguyen (right) from the Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado-based 21st Civil Engineer Squadron for coordinating the joint F-16 EOD training. Army EOD techs from the 764th EOD Company honed their skills together on the high-performance aircraft with Air Force EOD techs from the 140th EOD Flight unit. U.S. Army photo by 1st Sgt. Josue Sandoval.

