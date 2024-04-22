Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    keefer.patterson.2@spaceforce.mil [Image 1 of 4]

    keefer.patterson.2@spaceforce.mil

    COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES

    04.18.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jaime Sanchez 

    Space Base Delta 1

    U.S. Space Force civilian personnel from various space deltas try out different sample foods at Schriever Space Force Base, Colorado, April 18, 2024. The 50th Force Support Squadron held a dining facility food show to present samplings that will enhance food options for Guardians, Airmen and civilian personnel. (U.S. Space Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jaime Sanchez)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.18.2024
    Date Posted: 04.23.2024 13:56
    Photo ID: 8357563
    VIRIN: 240418-X-IL270-1021
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 1.6 MB
    Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, keefer.patterson.2@spaceforce.mil [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Jaime Sanchez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    keefer.patterson.2@spaceforce.mil
    50 FSS host food show
    50 FSS host food show
    50 FSS host food show

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Airmen
    Guardians
    50th FSS
    U.S. Space Force
    Schriever Space Force Base
    Space Base Delta 1

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT