    USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 114) Earns Bloodhound Award [Image 5 of 5]

    USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 114) Earns Bloodhound Award

    YOKOSUKA, JAPAN

    04.11.2024

    Photo by Lt.j.g. Ronan Williams 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    (April 11, 2024) Capt. Justin Harts, Commander, Destroyer Squadron (DESRON 15), speaks to the crew of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta after awarding them the Bloodhound Award, April 11. Rafael Peralta is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. j.g. Ronan Williams)

    Date Taken: 04.11.2024
    Date Posted: 04.23.2024 07:59
    DESRON 15
    Bloodhound
    RPR
    CTF 71

