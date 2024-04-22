USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 114) Earns Bloodhound Award

(April 11, 2024) Capt. Justin Harts, Commander, Destroyer Squadron (DESRON 15), speaks to the crew of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta after awarding them the Bloodhound Award, April 11. Rafael Peralta is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. j.g. Ronan Williams)
