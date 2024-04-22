Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sergeant Johanny Rosario Pichardo

    Sergeant Johanny Rosario Pichardo

    NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY BAHRAIN, BAHRAIN

    05.27.2021

    Photo by Gunnery Sgt. Victor Mancilla   

    Task Force 51/5th Marine Expeditionary Brigade

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Johanny Rosario, the supply chief with Task Force 51, 5th Marine Expeditionary Brigade (TF 51/5), poses for a portrait photo in the supply warehouse aboard Naval Support Activity Bahrain, May 27, 2021. Rosario was selected as the gator of the week for her diligence, commitment, and attention to detail that allowed her to successfully track and reconcile open supply requisitions enabling TF 51/5 to complete and submit the Dormant Accounts Review- Quarterly to Headquarters Marine Corps in a timely manner allowing the Marine Corps to meet the Department of Defense’s goal of passing a full financial audit. TF 51/5's gator of the weeks is a weekly event in which the command leadership highlights Marines and Sailor that go above and beyond in their duties. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Victor Mancilla)

    Date Taken: 05.27.2021
    Date Posted: 04.23.2024 06:04
    VIRIN: 210527-M-AU949-1097
    Location: NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY BAHRAIN, BH
    CENTCOM
    MARCENT
    NAVCENT
    TF 51/5

