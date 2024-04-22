Sergeant Johanny Rosario Pichardo

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Johanny Rosario, the supply chief with Task Force 51, 5th Marine Expeditionary Brigade (TF 51/5), poses for a portrait photo in the supply warehouse aboard Naval Support Activity Bahrain, May 27, 2021. Rosario was selected as the gator of the week for her diligence, commitment, and attention to detail that allowed her to successfully track and reconcile open supply requisitions enabling TF 51/5 to complete and submit the Dormant Accounts Review- Quarterly to Headquarters Marine Corps in a timely manner allowing the Marine Corps to meet the Department of Defense’s goal of passing a full financial audit. TF 51/5's gator of the weeks is a weekly event in which the command leadership highlights Marines and Sailor that go above and beyond in their duties. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Victor Mancilla)

