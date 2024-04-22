NSA Souda Bay welcomes Vice Adm. Fuller

NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (April 22, 2024) Capt. Odin J. Klug, commanding officer, Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay, welcomes Vice Adm. John Fuller, naval inspector general, for a site visit on April 23, 2024. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation that enables and supports U.S., Allied, Coalition, and partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Delaney S. Jensen)
