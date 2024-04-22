Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    COMPACFLT Visits Japan

    YOKOSUKA, JAPAN

    04.16.2024

    Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    YOKOSUKA, Japan (April 16, 2024) – Adm. Stephen Koehler, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, meets with Mayor Katsuaki KAMIJI and local Japanese officials at Yokosuka City Hall, April 16. The visit underscored America’s commitment to strengthening alliances and partnerships for an enduring resilient, free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Claire Farin)

