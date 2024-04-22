COMPACFLT Visits Japan

YOKOSUKA, Japan (April 16, 2024) – Adm. Stephen Koehler, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, meets with Mayor Katsuaki KAMIJI and local Japanese officials at Yokosuka City Hall, April 16. The visit underscored America’s commitment to strengthening alliances and partnerships for an enduring resilient, free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Claire Farin)

