Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Navy Closure Task Force's Earth Day Message 2024

    Navy Closure Task Force's Earth Day Message 2024

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, UNITED STATES

    04.22.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Luke J McCall 

    Navy Closure Task Force - Red Hill

    On this Eath Day, we recommit ourselves to the safe and expeditious closure of the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility and to continue long-term environmental remediation needed to protect public health and the environment. Today, and all days, we celebrate our planet and reflect on what it means to take responsibility to protect it. Navy Closure Task Force-Red Hill is dedicated to doing our part to leave a lasting positive impact for future generations. (U.S. Navy graphic by Mass Communications Seaman Krystal Diaz)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.22.2024
    Date Posted: 04.22.2024 22:43
    Photo ID: 8355892
    VIRIN: 240422-N-MK588-1001
    Resolution: 1500x1940
    Size: 294.83 KB
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Navy Closure Task Force's Earth Day Message 2024, by PO1 Luke J McCall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Earth Day
    NCTFRH
    Navy Closure Task Force Red Hill

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT