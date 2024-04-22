Navy Closure Task Force's Earth Day Message 2024

On this Eath Day, we recommit ourselves to the safe and expeditious closure of the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility and to continue long-term environmental remediation needed to protect public health and the environment. Today, and all days, we celebrate our planet and reflect on what it means to take responsibility to protect it. Navy Closure Task Force-Red Hill is dedicated to doing our part to leave a lasting positive impact for future generations. (U.S. Navy graphic by Mass Communications Seaman Krystal Diaz)

