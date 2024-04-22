U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Joseph Peeler, a platoon sergeant with 2nd Battalion, 5th Marine Regiment (Reinforced), Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 24.3, guides a tactical vehicle for staging at Robertson Barracks, Darwin, NT, Australia, April 22, 2024. MRF-D 24.3 is part of an annual six-month rotational deployment to enhance interoperability with the Australian Defence Force and Allies and partners and provide a forward-postured crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific. Peeler is a native of Pennsylvania. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Manuel Rivera)
|Date Taken:
|04.22.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.22.2024 18:51
|Photo ID:
|8355632
|VIRIN:
|240422-M-TE664-1030
|Resolution:
|2582x3865
|Size:
|4.28 MB
|Location:
|ROBERTSON BARRACKS, NT, AU
|Web Views:
|10
|Downloads:
|0
This work, MRF-D 24.3 Marines stage equipment and tactical vehicles [Image 7 of 7], by Cpl Manuel Rivera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
