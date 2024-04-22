Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Picking Up Where Others Left Off at NHB

    BREMERTON, WA, UNITED STATES

    04.22.2024

    Photo by Douglas Stutz    

    Naval Hospital Bremerton/Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Bremerton

    It was a modest proposal. Based on the principle from small environmental beginnings can grow large ecological commitments. Naval Hospital Bremerton staff were asked to observe Earth Day 2024 by just devoting a few minutes to walk the command, walk their neighborhood and/or walk a nearby naval installation to bend and lend a hand in picking up any trash and plastics. “Please segregate plastics in the blue containers behind the warehouse. Think globally, act locally,” said Robert E. Mitchell, NHB and Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Bremerton environmental program manager. For NHB staff, patients and visitors aren't the only ones sharing the grounds...

