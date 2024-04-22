It was a modest proposal. Based on the principle from small environmental beginnings can grow large ecological commitments. Naval Hospital Bremerton staff were asked to observe Earth Day 2024 by just devoting a few minutes to walk the command, walk their neighborhood and/or walk a nearby naval installation to bend and lend a hand in picking up any trash and plastics. “Please segregate plastics in the blue containers behind the warehouse. Think globally, act locally,” said Robert E. Mitchell, NHB and Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Bremerton environmental program manager. For NHB staff, patients and visitors aren't the only ones sharing the grounds...

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.22.2024 Date Posted: 04.22.2024 17:52 Photo ID: 8355549 VIRIN: 240422-N-HU933-1111 Resolution: 1280x720 Size: 346.15 KB Location: BREMERTON, WA, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Picking Up Where Others Left Off at NHB, by Douglas Stutz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.