    Retirement Ceremony

    Retirement Ceremony

    CORPUS CHRISTI, TX, UNITED STATES

    04.19.2024

    Photo by Ensign Alan Wang 

    Chief of Naval Air Training

    U.S. Navy Cmdr. Michael Mills embraces his family during his retirement ceremony aboard the USS Lexington after having served 25 years in the Navy.

