U.S. Navy Cmdr. Michael Mills embraces his family during his retirement ceremony aboard the USS Lexington after having served 25 years in the Navy.
|04.19.2024
|04.22.2024 17:36
|8355513
|240419-N-SA856-1061
|6000x4000
|14.15 MB
|CORPUS CHRISTI, TX, US
|4
|0
