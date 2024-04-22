Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Leyte Gulf CO Congratulates Sailor of the Day While Underway

    CARIBBEAN SEA

    03.25.2024

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    240325-N-XB532-1006
    CARIBBEAN SEA (March 25, 2024) Capt. Nathan Diaz, commanding officer of the to the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Leyte Gulf (CG 55), congratulates the sailor of the day, Logistics Specialist Seaman Recruit Devin Danzy, from Wabash, Indiana, in the Caribbean, March 25, 2024. Leyte Gulf is deployed to U.S Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. Fourth Fleet’s area of operations to support joint and combined military operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Najwa Ziadi/Released)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Leyte Gulf CO Congratulates Sailor of the Day While Underway, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

