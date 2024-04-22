240325-N-XB532-1006

CARIBBEAN SEA (March 25, 2024) Capt. Nathan Diaz, commanding officer of the to the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Leyte Gulf (CG 55), congratulates the sailor of the day, Logistics Specialist Seaman Recruit Devin Danzy, from Wabash, Indiana, in the Caribbean, March 25, 2024. Leyte Gulf is deployed to U.S Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. Fourth Fleet’s area of operations to support joint and combined military operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Najwa Ziadi/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.25.2024 Date Posted: 04.22.2024 11:42 Photo ID: 8354273 VIRIN: 240325-N-XB532-1006 Resolution: 6250x4167 Size: 1.22 MB Location: CARIBBEAN SEA Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Leyte Gulf CO Congratulates Sailor of the Day While Underway, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.