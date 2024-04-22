240325-N-XB532-1006
CARIBBEAN SEA (March 25, 2024) Capt. Nathan Diaz, commanding officer of the to the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Leyte Gulf (CG 55), congratulates the sailor of the day, Logistics Specialist Seaman Recruit Devin Danzy, from Wabash, Indiana, in the Caribbean, March 25, 2024. Leyte Gulf is deployed to U.S Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. Fourth Fleet’s area of operations to support joint and combined military operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Najwa Ziadi/Released)
|Date Taken:
|03.25.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.22.2024 11:42
|Photo ID:
|8354273
|VIRIN:
|240325-N-XB532-1006
|Resolution:
|6250x4167
|Size:
|1.22 MB
|Location:
|CARIBBEAN SEA
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Leyte Gulf CO Congratulates Sailor of the Day While Underway, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
