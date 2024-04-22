Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Artillery Execution Suite streamlines flow of data for the modern battlefield

    CA, UNITED STATES

    03.18.2024

    U.S. Army Specialist Roberto Govea, a Fire Support Specialist assigned to the 1st Armored Division Artillery Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, uses the Artillery Execution Suite program running on a tablet during a demonstration at the Rotational Unit Bivouac Area at Fort Irwin, California, March 18, 2024. One aspect of this new technology is it’s ability to be used on a variety of different platforms like phones or tablets. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Jackson C. Gray)

    Date Taken: 03.18.2024
    Date Posted: 04.22.2024 10:28
    Location: CA, US
    project convergence
    capstone 4

