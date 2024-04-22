Artillery Execution Suite streamlines flow of data for the modern battlefield

U.S. Army Specialist Roberto Govea, a Fire Support Specialist assigned to the 1st Armored Division Artillery Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, uses the Artillery Execution Suite program running on a tablet during a demonstration at the Rotational Unit Bivouac Area at Fort Irwin, California, March 18, 2024. One aspect of this new technology is it’s ability to be used on a variety of different platforms like phones or tablets. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Jackson C. Gray)

