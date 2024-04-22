U.S. Army Specialist Roberto Govea, a Fire Support Specialist assigned to the 1st Armored Division Artillery Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, uses the Artillery Execution Suite program running on a tablet during a demonstration at the Rotational Unit Bivouac Area at Fort Irwin, California, March 18, 2024. One aspect of this new technology is it’s ability to be used on a variety of different platforms like phones or tablets. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Jackson C. Gray)
|Date Taken:
|03.18.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.22.2024 10:28
|Photo ID:
|8354072
|VIRIN:
|240318-A-VI575-1072
|Resolution:
|5087x3634
|Size:
|11.88 MB
|Location:
|CA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Artillery Execution Suite streamlines flow of data for the modern battlefield, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT