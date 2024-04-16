Disc golf enthusiasts gathered at Morris Park Pavilion to compete in the Mountain Stewardship and Outdoor Leadership (SOL) Tournament Charity Event. SSG Christopher LeTourneau, a Unit Supply Specialist (82Y), assigned to the Bridgeport Recruiting Company, participated in the competition held March 30, 2024.
|Date Taken:
|03.30.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.22.2024 08:53
|Photo ID:
|8353805
|VIRIN:
|240330-A-OP212-1587
|Resolution:
|631x371
|Size:
|126.27 KB
|Location:
|MORGANTOWN, WV, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Community Leadership, by Alytrius Bridgers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT