Community Leadership

Disc golf enthusiasts gathered at Morris Park Pavilion to compete in the Mountain Stewardship and Outdoor Leadership (SOL) Tournament Charity Event. SSG Christopher LeTourneau, a Unit Supply Specialist (82Y), assigned to the Bridgeport Recruiting Company, participated in the competition held March 30, 2024.

