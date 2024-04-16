Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Community Leadership

    MORGANTOWN, WV, UNITED STATES

    03.30.2024

    Photo by Alytrius Bridgers 

    U.S. Army Recruiting Battalion - Richmond

    Disc golf enthusiasts gathered at Morris Park Pavilion to compete in the Mountain Stewardship and Outdoor Leadership (SOL) Tournament Charity Event. SSG Christopher LeTourneau, a Unit Supply Specialist (82Y), assigned to the Bridgeport Recruiting Company, participated in the competition held March 30, 2024.

    Date Taken: 03.30.2024
    Date Posted: 04.22.2024 08:53
    VIRIN: 240330-A-OP212-1587
    Location: MORGANTOWN, WV, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Community Leadership, by Alytrius Bridgers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Disc Golf
    recruiting

