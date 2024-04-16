Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DAG-Army at HFD dinner

    BETHLEHEM, PA, UNITED STATES

    04.19.2024

    Photo by Maj. Travis Mueller 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Pennsylvania National Guard

    U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Laura McHugh, Deputy Adjutant General-Army for the Pennsylvania National Guard, speaks during the 83rd annual meeting and dining-in of the Allentown Chapter of the Honorary First Defenders at the Green Pond Country Club in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, April 19, 2024. Many 213th Regional Support Group Soldiers were in attendance, with Col. Frank Montgomery, the commander of the 213th RSG, presiding over the event. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Maj. Travis Mueller)

    TAGS

    tradition
    Pennsylvania National Guard
    veterans
    people
    history
    213th Regional Support Group

