DAG-Army at HFD dinner

U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Laura McHugh, Deputy Adjutant General-Army for the Pennsylvania National Guard, speaks during the 83rd annual meeting and dining-in of the Allentown Chapter of the Honorary First Defenders at the Green Pond Country Club in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, April 19, 2024. Many 213th Regional Support Group Soldiers were in attendance, with Col. Frank Montgomery, the commander of the 213th RSG, presiding over the event. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Maj. Travis Mueller)
Date Taken:
|04.19.2024
Date Posted:
|04.22.2024 06:47
Location:
|BETHLEHEM, PA, US
