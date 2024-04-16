Presenting Ms. Sarah Woo: Pioneering Engineering Excellence as FED's Chief of the Engineering Division!

At the helm of the Engineering Division at the Far East District (FED), Sarah has been steering the course since July 2023, infusing her role with passion and purpose. Her journey into the world of engineering was an unexpected yet transformative one, sparked during her studies at Rutgers University's School of Engineering.



Embracing the dynamic landscape of engineering, Sarah finds profound satisfaction in surmounting technical challenges and fostering a collaborative work environment. For her, engineering is not merely a job; it's a genuine passion to actively participate in the ever-evolving realm of technology and innovation.



A career-defining experience for Sarah was her participation in the Engineering and Construction Chiefs Workshop in Dallas, TX. The workshop became a nexus of shared insights and collaborative spirit. Being the only Asian female among the 100-plus attendees filled her with pride, representing diversity in leadership.



Sarah's journey with FED began with a temporary duty assignment (TDY) to Seoul, initially captivated by the allure of the city. Now, as Chief of the Engineering Division, her strategic location in South Korea allows hands-on oversight of projects, fostering efficient decision-making and strengthening relationships with stakeholders.



Beyond her professional endeavors, Sarah is passionate about leadership development. Paying forward the guidance and support she has received, she actively contributes to the growth of individuals, emphasizing mentorship and workshops.



For aspiring engineers, especially women, she advocates embracing diverse opportunities and recognizing the significance of soft skills in effective leadership.



In the portrait of Ms. Sarah Woo, Chief of the Engineering Division, FED has a leader whose journey is marked by a deep passion for engineering, a commitment to diversity, and a dedication to fostering the next generation of leaders.

