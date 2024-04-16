Best Sapper Competition 2024

U.S. Army Soldiers negotiate an water obstacle on day 2 of the 2024 Best Sapper Competition, at Ft. Leonard Wood, Mo, April 20th 2024. Sappers are the most elite of the Combat Engineers, and this competition brings the best from across the Army to test their skills and physical endurance over a grueling three days of continuous events. (U.S. Army Photo by Lekendrick Stallworth)

