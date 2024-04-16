Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Wreckage removal operations continue at Key Bridge Response

    BALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES

    04.19.2024

    Photo by Charles Delano 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Baltimore District

    Salvage crews continue work clearing the Francis Scott Key Bridge wreckage from the Patapsco River in Baltimore Maryland, April 19, 2024. Debris and wreckage removal is on-going in support of a top priority to safely and efficiently open the Fort McHenry channel. The Key Bridge Response 2024 Unified Command priorities are to ensure the safety of the public and first responders, account for missing persons, safely restore transportation infrastructure and commerce, protect the environment, and support the investigation of the incident.
    (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers photo by Charles Delano)

    TAGS

    Key Bridge Response 2024

