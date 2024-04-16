Wreckage removal operations continue at Key Bridge Response

Salvage crews continue work clearing the Francis Scott Key Bridge wreckage from the Patapsco River in Baltimore Maryland, April 19, 2024. Debris and wreckage removal is on-going in support of a top priority to safely and efficiently open the Fort McHenry channel. The Key Bridge Response 2024 Unified Command priorities are to ensure the safety of the public and first responders, account for missing persons, safely restore transportation infrastructure and commerce, protect the environment, and support the investigation of the incident.

(U.S. Army Corps of Engineers photo by Charles Delano)

